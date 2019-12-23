Residents flee as Boko Haram attacks Damaturu

  1. Home
By Ibrahim Baba Saleh Damaturu
Gunmen suspected to be members of Boko Haram yesterday launched  an attack in Damaturu, the Yobe State capital.

Sources around Gashua road, close to the police headquarters, said the insurgents stormed the area around 6pm and fired sporadic gunshots.

Three explosions suspected to be Improvised Explosive Device (IED) were also heard in the area.

The sources also revealed that the insurgents launched an attack on police headquarters along Gashua road in Damaturu and subsequently, gunshots were heard suspected to be a result of an encounter between security agents and the insurgents.

At the time of filing this report, the town was engulfed in silence and devoid of movement of people and vehicles, as sounds of gunshots could be heard while Airforce fighter jets hovered over the Damaturu airspace.

 

