Resident doctors to commence indefinite strike next Monday 

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), will commence an industrial action from next week Monday, June 15.

National President of the association, Aliyu Sokomba, made the disclosure in a letter with reference no 2020/070620/246.

The NARD President said the industrial action had become necessary because of the failure of the government to fulfill its pledges in the area of salaries and workers welfare.

He said the strike would be total and indefinite.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

“No service of any kind, be it emergency, care at COVID-19 treatment centres shall be exempted and members including all resident doctors, medical officers below the rank of principal medical officer, and house officers are expected to be part of the strike.”

He said, “Consequent upon the 14 days ultimatum duly served the Federal Government for indefinite strike action, in accordance with the resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of the Association on the 29th of May 2020, we hereby notify you that all resident doctors, medical officers below the rank of Principal Medical Officer (PMO) and House Officers across all the Federal and State hospitals in Nigeria, shall be embarking on a total and indefinite strike action effective 12:01am on Monday, 15th June 2020.

“It is important that you make alternative arrangements for the care of the patients as the strike shall be total and indefinite.

“No service of any kind, be it emergency, care at COVID-19 isolation and treatment centres shall be exempted.

“We sympathize with the patients and Nigerian populace.

“For purpose of clarity, the demands on which the ultimatum was predicated include the following; Provision of grossly inadequate appropriate Personal Protective Equipment for all healthcare workers, immediate reversal of the illegal disengagement of all 26 resident doctors in Jos University Teaching Hospital, and the payment of all salaries owed them, in keeping with provisions of the Medical Residency Training Act”.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App