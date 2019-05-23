Resident doctors reject Obiano’s wage offer, insist on strike

  1. Home
By Titus Eleweke, Awka Published Date

The striking resident doctors in  Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital (COOUTH), Awka  Anambra State, have rejected  the minimum wage offered them by Governor Willie Obiano.

They vowed to continue the strike they started on May 13 until their demands were fully met.

The president of the association, Obinna Aniagboso, yesterday said the governor  had offered to pay them the newly approved minimum wage which, he said, could only amount to N12,000 increment to civil servants.

He said the governor, at a meeting with him, promised to revisit resident doctors’ salaries issue in one year time when the internally generated revenue might have increased.

