Resident Doctors embark on indefinite strike in Gombe

The Gombe State chapter of the National Association of Resident Doctors, (NARD) on Monday commenced an indefinite strike over non-payment of 11 months salaries and poor welfare package.

President of the state chapter, Dr Saidu A.B. Alhassan, said the indefinite strike was to drive home their demands over lingering problems affecting the resident doctors over the years.

He said demands include nonpayment of promotion arrears, delayed upgrade and promotion of its members as well as being paid house officers salaries despite being medical officers.

He added that doctors posted to rural areas are not paid the rural allowance, in addition to residing in dilapidated houses, among others.

“The aim of the strike is to prevent a total collapse of the healthcare delivery due to migration of doctors and consultants from the state. For instance, in the last six months over 30 doctors left the state because of poor package,” Dr Alhassan said.

He pleaded with the state government to address the problem to help the state healthcare sector from collapsing.

Addressing a press conference, the state Commissioner of Health, Dr Ahmed Gana, said the government is fully aware of the resident doctors’ concern and has already set up machinery to address their demands.

He said as a short term measure, N5.65 million was released to 13 house officers to palliate the effect of their delayed upgrade, “pending the constitution of the civil service commission.”

Dr Gana revealed that to cushion the effect of the strike, all doctors on GL 15 and above, hospital management staff and NYSC doctors should continue to render services and manage patients on admission in various hospitals across the state.

The commissioner added that the state government would continue negotiating with the doctors to find an amicable solution to ensure people of the state have access to optimal healthcare services.

