…Reserves judgment on Uduaghan vs Manager in Delta

The 11-man election petitions tribunal presided over by Justice C. O. Onyeabo has reserved judgment in the petition filed by a former Governor of Delta State, Emmanuel Uduaghan of APC, challenging the election of James Manager of PDP as Senator representing Delta South.

Uduaghan, through his Counsel, Thompson Okpoko (SAN), had complained that the election was marred by irregularities and urged the tribunal to cancel the election and call for a fresh one.

Among other things, Uduaghan alleged that the PDP, INEC and Manager had connived and perpetrated electoral irregularities.

Uduaghan’s counsel told the tribunal that the petitioners had been able to prove their case and urged the tribunal to do justice and cancel the senatorial election.

At the adoption of written addresses, Febude Zimugehan, who is Counsel to PDP, submitted before the tribunal that the petitioner had not been able to substantiate his claims and therefore described it as “unmeritorious”.

Sen. Manager, represented by Larry Selekeowel, aligned his defence with the position of PDP and INEC and urged the tribunal to dismiss the petition for lack of merit.

Presiding Judge, Justice C. O. Onyeabo, told the parties that judgment had been reserved for a later date which would be communicated to them.

