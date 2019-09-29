Research Institute trains plantain, pineaple farmers on wealth creation

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Horticultural Research Institute (NIHORT) has trained not less than 45 plantain and pineapple farmers in Edo State on the use of modern technology in the production of plantain and pineapple for increased productivity.

Speaking during the training in Benin, NIHORT Executive Director, Abayomi Olaniyan, said the training would help farmers and stakeholders to incorporate recent scientific advances and technology into the production of plantain and pineapple.

“The training will expose the participants on how to turn plantain waste into wealth; the stems of plantain are good source of fibres for industrial ropes, mats and fancy hats among others. Plantain is adaptable to almost every Nigeria soil,” he said.

He said plantain and pineapple are grown throughout the country, making Nigeria the leading plantain and pineapple producer in Africa as well as the seventh in the world, adding that increase in production could help to ensure food security and job creation and launch the country on the path of self-sufficiency.

Olaniyan explained that it was important to create awareness among stakeholders and deliberately cultivate a widespread attitude of employing improved production techniques in the production of the crops.

On his part, the state commissioner for agriculture and natural resources, Richard Edebiri, said the state government recently partnered with the international Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) on the development of 40 varieties of plantain and pineapple suckers for farmers in the state.

While commending NIHORT For bringing the training programme to Edo, he urged the participants to take advantage of the new method of multiplying plantain and pineapple suckers for increased productivity.

