Research efforts must support manufacturing sector — Perm Sec

The new Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Science and Technology, Dr. Bello Umar, has said the ministry will continue to support the manufacturing sector with research and services so as to make the country an industrial nation.

He stated this at a town hall meeting between management and members of staff on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the ministry must provide ample leadership to all the research institutes under the auspices of the ministry, and called for more support for the institutes as part of their contributions to national development.

Dr. Umar also called for value addition to available technology and research, urging innovators and scientists to embark on research that would be relevant to the society.

The new perm-sec also assured the management and entire staff of “open-door policy” so as to improve productivity in the ministry.

“Every level of staff is important,” he said, adding that all levels of staff, from the lowest to the top management, are important and their inputs must be harnessed to achieve organisational goals.

