Rescue teaching hospital from collapsing, Emir of Zazzau urges Buhari

The emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris, on Thursday requested President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in addressing the challenges hindering the operations of the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH), Zaria.

Alhaji Idris made this call while receiving the president at his palace as part of the President’s visit to commission the Zaria water supply extension project.

The emir said: “The ABUTH, being one of the oldest in the country, has effective and qualified personnel. But lack of funds and other problems are crippling services that the hospital supposed to provide. In the light of this, Your Excellency, I would like to request for your special intervention.”

On the commissioning of the water project, Alhaji Idris expressed hope that the water problem bedeviling Zaria would become a thing of the past. He advised leaders to be innovative on the issue of governance, especially on tackling poverty and insecurity.

Alhaji Idris also requested the president to prioritise the rehabilitation of the Kaduna collapsed industries, as well as reconstruction of Zaria-Pambegua, Kaduna-Jos and Zaria-Funtua roads.

Responding, Buhari assured the emir of his commitment to address economic and security challenges facing the country in accordance to his campaign promise.

He added: “I have taken note of your shopping-list. I have appreciated your votes by giving Kaduna and Kano two cabinet ministers each. What we have seen is a genuine love where people on short notice lined up on the street to welcome us. Your shopping list, Your Highness, is an expensive one. However, I will do most of them before I go, so that when I go, you will remember what I did for your constituency.”

“We are in a very difficult time. The emir mentioned the issue of insecurity. Three issues have been my priority. Let us study the constitution to see what each tier of government supposed to do, to avoid a situation where everything would be pushed to me. I would like to assure you that I am doing my best.”

