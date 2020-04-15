Rescue Chibok girls, Leah Sharibu now — Ezekwesili

ADVERTISEMENT

Oby Ezekwesili, one of the conveners of the BringBackOurGirls movement, said yesterday that after six years, there should be no more excuses or delay in the rescue of the remaining Chibok schoolgirls and Leah Sharibu from the captivity of the Boko Haram insurgents.

Ezekwesili stated this in a live broadcast on the social media app, Twitter, to commemorate the group’s fourth Annual Chibok Girls’ Lecture.

She alleged that the lack of empathy of the Nigerian state was the reason the remaining 112 ChibokGirls were still in captivity.

She noted that the group’s commitment to the rescue the girls had not changed.

