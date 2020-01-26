Rerun polls: PDP wins Sanga state constituency, as APC claims Kagarko

ADVERTISEMENT

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Nuhu Goro Shadalafiya, a former Deputy Speaker in Kaduna state, as the winner of the Kagarko state constituency rerun election.

Following the declaration, Mr. Morondia Tanko of the Peoples Democratic Pary (PDP) has lost his bid to retain his seat at the Kaduna state House of Assembly as he was defeated by Shadalafiya of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the rerun poll yesterday.

According to the INEC Returning Officer in the constituency, Dr. Haruna Aminu, who is a lecturer from the Ahmadu Bello University, Shadalafiya polled 24,658 votes while Tanko got 20,206 votes.

Meanwhile, Mrs Comfort Amwe of the PDP polled 19,815 votes in Sanga LGA, to defeat Haliru Gambo Dangana of the APC who scored 19,688 votes in the rerun election held in Sanga constituency of the Kaduna State House of Assembly.

This was announced by the INEC’s Returning Officer in Sanga constituency, Dr Salihu Musa Kargi, also of ABU, Zaria.

