Requiem for the late Shehu of Bama

Of all obituaries, one that shocked me to the bone marrow was that of the eleventh Shehu of Bama, Kyari Ibrahim Ibn Umar El-Kanemi at 63. This was because ever since I left Maiduguri almost a decade ago, he remained amongst a few that I stayed in touch with. He also became a father figure to me. Another reason was that I spoke to him at 12:33pm on April 26, 2020 and there was no sign he was sick. I do not know his medical records, but he is one person that I do not expect to hear of his demise in the next two decades. He was full of life and had many unfulfilled dreams especially the return of peace to his domain. May Allah forgive me if I am talking like someone without faith because every soul shall taste death.

As I broke my fast on April 27th, I saw a couple of posts on the social media that Shehu of Bama has passed on. However, I took it as the usual fake news circulated by people. Despite this feeling, I was confused as to what to do.

I decided to call a colleague, Yakaka Mandara, daughter of late Zanna Dujima of Borno, Bukar Umaru Mandara of blessed memory. Coincidentally, Yakaka is a step daughter to Shehu Kyari`s sister who is married to late Dujima. I was pretty sure Yakaka will tell me it was fake news. She confirmed my worst fears, Kyari has alighted at his own bus stop in the journey of life after a brief illness at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, Maiduguri (UMTH).

Back to my phone conversation with him, I condoled him on the death of Mallam Abba Kyari. In his usual tradition as a man of faith, he said in Hausa “Lokaci yayi, Allah Ya yafe masa kurakuren sa” meaning death is inevitable and may Allah forgive his transgressions. I promised to visit him soon and he wished me well. Unknown to me and him, this was going to be our last conversation.

In order to understand the man Shehu Kyari, it will be necessary to take an historic excursion to the Ali Sheriff years (2003-2011) as governor of Borno and one of the most difficult periods for the late emir. Just like the people of Borno, the Sheriff era remains a dark period in the history of the state because abnormalities were normalised. During this time, three emirs were in his bad books, Mustapha Umar Ibn El-Kanemi, late Shehu of Borno, late Modu Mailafiya, Emir of Shani and Shehu of Bama, Kyari ibn El-Kanemi.

For many years, I could not understand the reason behind this sour relationship between the trio and Sheriff. All I could hear from some people was that it was linked with their chummy relationship with late Mala Kachallah.

On the other hand, Mohammed Askirama, the late Emir of Askira, father of the present Emir of Askira, was dear to the heart of Ali Sheriff.

The climax of this sour relationship was the splitting of the old Bama emirate into two, Dikwa and Bama emirates in March 2010. Thus leaving Kyari with only Bama Local Government Area, giving three local government areas to the new Emir of Dikwa. Kyari as a man of faith accepted it in good faith.

Ali Sheriff had told the media then he was correcting an age-long injustice meted out to Dikwa Emirate by the colonialists in 1902, but this was far from the truth.

The late Emir of Shani, Modu Mailafiya, was another traditional ruler who had his heart in his mouth throughout the Ali Sheriff years. I remember there was this Sallah homage in 2008 that the old man could barely walk, but defied all entreaties to stay home. He was afraid of been deposed or losing his throne to another family in Shani.

I am pretty sure if the hands of the clock could be turned backwards, emirs in Borno State then will still choose late Mala Kachallah over Ali Sheriff. This is because it was like comparing day and night. Kachallah was fatherly, an epitome of peace and had an unprecedented level of tolerance.

In life, every bad judgement has consequences and Ali Sheriff`s eight-year sojourn as governor was no different. Today, it will be difficult for any of his siblings to do well in the politics of Borno not because they are bad or do not have what it takes. However, Ali Sheriff has become a “mirror” through which most Borno people see the family, which is a wrong perception. Considering the number of children late Baba Galadima has, if Sheriff was to stand in their midst, he may not be seen. But this is a story for another day.

On September 1, 2014, Kyari`s wife, son and daughter were abducted following an attack on Bama by insurgents. Kyari, who was away from Bama on that day was informed by the military that they were going to rescue his family. He opposed the idea saying the military will have to rescue the whole of Bama from the insurgents. This was how the military hit a brick wall and his wife, son and daughter were abducted. This episode further endeared him to me. In a society like Nigeria where leaders put their interests and that of their families first, this is a rare attribute. It underscores a man who knows the meaning and value of leadership

Furthermore, the deceased knew most of the people in his domain and their children by name. This underscored his level of connection to his people. He can be best compared to the late Mayor of Boston in Massachusetts, United States, Tim Menino, who remained one mayor on the East Coast who knew virtually everyone in the Boston neighbourhood.

Most importantly, he loved Bama like his eyes. He was fond of expressing optimism that peace shall soon return and his people will return home. Unfortunately, this did not happen during his lifetime. I was quite impressed his children decided to bury him in Bama despite pleas from some quarters to do it in Maiduguri. This is quite symbolic and am quite sure if he had the opportunity of making a wish before he died, he would have chosen to be buried in Bama.

Governor Zulum earned my respect by honouring the wish of Bama kingmakers to have Kyari`s first son to succeed him. Giving the throne to any of his half-brothers or someone outside the family would have displaced all Kyari`s children who are still young. For those conversant with the traditional institution in Borno, bitter rivalry among half- brothers is rampant and Kyari`s children may never have the opportunity of even visiting the palace again if an outsider was appointed.

Most importantly, this will have sent Kyari`s aged mother to an untimely death. She will be nursing too many injuries, the death of her son during her lifetime, loss of the throne and her displacement and grand children from the palace. For this bold move, I pray that Governor Zulum lives long in good health to excel beyond his predecessors and restore peace to Borno.

To the new Shehu of Bama, Baba Shehu Kyari, I wish him long life and good health. May his reign usher in a period of peace and progress in Bama emirate.

For the people of Bama Emirate, his immediate family and Borno State in general, accept my heartfelt condolences. Let me say this simple prayer in the mother tongue of the late Shehu for the repose of the soul of this royal giant in every sense of the word. “Ala bara`anz3`a gawurz3.” Ameen. (These are unique Kanuri alphabets and have no English substitutes). May Allah grant him a place in Aljannah Firdaus. Borno in general has lost a detribalised and selfless traditional ruler.

Abdulrafiu Lawal is a public affairs analyst rafla2002pl@yahoo.com

