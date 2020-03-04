  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Reps want workers’ casualisation criminalised
ADVERTISEMENT

Reps want workers’ casualisation criminalised

By Hamisu Kabir Matazu & Balarabe Alkasim Published Date
NASS, assembly, reps

A bill to prohibit and criminalize casualization of workers after 6 months of engagement by employers scaled second reading at the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

The bill also seeks to prohibit outsourcing of employment in core areas of operation.

The sponsor of the bill, Wale Raji (APC, Lagos), said casualisation of workers had rendered many workers unemployed.

“In the case of corporate body, shall be liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding N2m or 2 years sentence for each director of the company or both,” he said.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.