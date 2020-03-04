Reps want workers’ casualisation criminalised

A bill to prohibit and criminalize casualization of workers after 6 months of engagement by employers scaled second reading at the House of Representatives on Tuesday.
The bill also seeks to prohibit outsourcing of employment in core areas of operation.
The sponsor of the bill, Wale Raji (APC, Lagos), said casualisation of workers had rendered many workers unemployed.
“In the case of corporate body, shall be liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding N2m or 2 years sentence for each director of the company or both,” he said.