Reps want speaker, Senate president as National Security Council members

By Balarabe Alkassim Published Date

The House of Representatives yesterday passed for second reading, a bill seeking an amendment of the constitution to make Senate president and speaker of the house members of the National Security Council.

Lawmakers said this would enable the legislature to have inputs in security matters, policies and programmes.

The bill was titled “A Bill for an Act to Amend the Third Schedule of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 to include Presiding Officers of the National Assembly in the Membership of the National Security Council;and for Related Matters”

The bill was sponsored by Odebunmi Olusegun.

