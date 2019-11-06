Reps want investigation into N126.03 bn unclaimed dividends, withholding tax

ADVERTISEMENT

The House of Representatives has called for an investigation into the N126.03 billion unclaimed dividends, withheld tax and their effects on the country’s economy.

The call came after the adoption of a motion brought on the floor of the House on Wednesday by Babangida Ibrahim (APC, Katsina).

Presenting the motion, the lawmaker said that there was the need to investigate the rising value of unclaimed dividends, unremitted Withholding Tax on the dividends and their effects on the Nigeria’s economy.

Ibrahim noted that the continued increase of unclaimed dividends over the years and the unremitted withholding tax on dividends were having a negative effect on the economy.

According to him, the value of unclaimed dividends in 1999 was just N2.09 billion, but the value increased from N5.1 billion to N103.1 billion between 2002 and November 2016.

He further disclosed that almost three years after the 8th House of Representatives intervention, the value of unclaimed dividends as at March 2019 stood at N126.03 billion.

He therefore, noted that measures should be taken to address the issue in order to build confidence in Nigeria’s economy to attract Foreign Direct Investment.

The House, after deliberations and contributions from other members, mandated its Committee on Capital Market and Institutions to investigate the issues and their attendant effects on the nation’s economy and report back within six weeks for further legislative action.

