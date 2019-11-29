Reps want Customs to review ban on fuel supply to border

ADVERTISEMENT

The House of Representatives yesterday called on the Nigerian Customs Service to review its directive stopping the delivery of petroleum products to filling stations 20 kilometres from Nigerian land borders.

It also directed the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) to submit to the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), the list of all legally registered filling stations in the country.

This was after a deliberation at a public hearing convened by the House Joint Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream), Custom and Excise and Interior chaired by Mohammed Gaya (Kano-APC). The meeting followed a motion moved on the floor of the House earlier against the directive which was adopted and referred to the committees for investigation.

During the public hearing, Sada Soli Jibia (APC-Katsina) who moved the motion on the floor of the House said the policy was worsening illegal activities around the border areas.

He therefore called for the Federal Government to take a second look at the policy and make all the necessary adjustments and introduce palliative measures to bring succour to the people.

Responding, the Comptroller General (CG) of Customs, retired Col. Hameed Ali, said the decision was taken after a security meeting with relevant agencies on the need to curb the activities of economic saboteurs smuggling petroleum products across the border.

He said the NCS has discovered how owners of filling stations used their licences to get products but which they divert to other countries to sell at higher prices.

