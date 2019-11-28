Reps wades into FG/ASUU face-off over IPPIS

ADVERTISEMENT

The House of Representatives has moved to intervene in the face off between the federal government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) over the implementation of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) in federal universities.

The House adopted a motion under “Matter of urgent national importance” moved on the floor by Abbas Tajudeen (PDP, Kogi) on “the urgent need for the House to intervene in the brewing crisis between the federal government and ASUU on the implementation of IPPIS in Federal Universities.”

Presenting the motion, the lawmaker informed that ASUU and the federal government have been at each other’s throat over the implementation of IPPIS in federaI universities, saying ASUU has threatened to go on strike over the policy.

He further informed that ASUU reportedly opposed the policy as it claims that it lacks legal backing and is at variance with the autonomy of universities.

Tajuddeen added that IPPIS was conceptualised in October 2006 by the Federal Government as part of its reform programme which he said has been effective in reducing the menace of ghost workers.

He therefore called for a truce in order to find a middle ground between the government and ASUU through proper negotiation mechanisms devoid of confrontation.

“If the Federal Government refused to back down on the implementation of the IPPIS policy in the universities as demanded by ASUU, ASUU may go on another strike which may jeopardise the current peace and stability being enjoyed in our university campuses.

“Even though the IPPIS is a good policy, but just like any other policy it should be reviewed from time to time with a view to strengthening it or addressing any manifested shortcomings in its implementation,” he noted.

