Reps wade into FG, ASUU faceoff

The House of Representatives has moved in to intervene in the faceoff between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) over the implementation of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) in federal universities.

The House adopted a motion under “Matter of urgent national importance” moved on the floor by Abbas Tajuddeen (PDP, Kogi) on “the urgent need for the House to intervene in the brewing crisis between the Federal Government and ASUU on the implementation of IPPIS in federal universities.”

Presenting the motion, the lawmaker said ASUU and the Federal Government have been at each other’s throat over the implementation of IPPIS, with ASUU threatening to go on strike over the implementation of the policy.

He further said that ASUU was reportedly opposed to the policy as it claimed that it lacked legal backing and was at variance with the autonomy of universities.

Tajuddeen added that IPPIS was conceptualised in October 2006 by the Federal Government as part of its reform programme which, he said, has been effective in reducing the menace of ghost workers.

He therefore called for a truce in order to find a middle ground between the government and ASUU through proper negotiation mechanisms devoid of confrontation.

