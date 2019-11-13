  1. Home
Reps urges Niger Delta minister to dissolve three-man NDDC interim board

By Balarabe Alkassim Published Date

The House of Representatives has called on the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio to dissolve the three-man interim board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Ossai Nicholas Ossai (PDP, Delta) presented a Motion on Matters of Public Importance at the plenary on Wednesday titled: “Urgent need to stop the illegality in Niger Delta Development Commission”.

Ossai noted that the constitution of the interim leadership by the minister contravenes the law establishing the Commission.

According to him, section 8 of NDDC Act provides that, its management and administrative shall be the responsibility of its Governing Board which includes the Chairman, the Managing Director, the Executive Directors and the other members.

The Governing Board, according to him, is vested with the power to manage and supervise the affairs of the Commission and make rules and regulations for effective functioning.

