Reps urges NEMA, others to assist Flood victims in Borno communities

The House of Representatives has called on the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other relevant agencies to assist and provide temporary measures to communities affected by flooding in Kala Balge local government area of Borno State.

This follows a Motion moved on the floor of the House during plenary by Zainab Gimba (APC, Borno) and seconded by Aisha Dukku (APC, Gombe) on the need to help the victims including the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) whose camps were also destroyed by flood.

The House notes that the flooding in Kala Balge, a host town for IDPs was due to heavy rainfall which made River Kaalia in the Republic of Cameroun to overflow and flooded Rann town destroying the IDPs camp in Kala Balge.

According to the Motion, the flood also submerged more than 4000 hectares of farmlands and all access roads to Rann which leaves almost 100,000 people including women and children without food, shelter and other basic necessities.

