Reps urge JAMB to suspend NIN requirement for candidates

The House of Representatives yesterday directed the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board to suspend the requirement of National Identification Number for candidates.

The directive followed a motion by Zainab Gimba (APC, Borno) who said it was necessary for the JAMB to review the timeline pending the establishment of more enrolment centres by the National Identity Management Commission across the country.

She said an official of the NIMC had recently disclosed that less than 20 percent of Nigerians were captured in their database.

The house called on the NIMC to identify challenges in capturing Nigerians for NIN, make a case for more funding and create more enrolment centres.

The house referred the matter to its Committee on Tertiary Education and Services for speedy legislative action.

