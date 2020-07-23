Reps urge FG to end killings in Southern Kaduna

ADVERTISEMENT

The House of Representatives has called on the federal government to stop the incessant attacks and killings in Southern Kaduna communities.

The call was made sequel to a motion moved on the floor of the House by Gideon Gwani on Thursday.

Presenting the Motion, Gwani said, several communities across Southern Kaduna have come under severe attacks by armed militia which has created a humanitarian crisis and displaced thousands of people.

According to him, most communities in Southern Kaduna Local Government Areas cannot go to farm as the invaders have taken over most of the villages and communities.

He lamented that the attacks have continued despite a 24 hours curfew imposed in most of the Local Government Areas of southern Kaduna for several weeks.

The lawmaker also informed the House that there was an armed attack on Kukum Daji Communities in Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Sunday night.

“No fewer than 19 persons were killed in the attack by gunmen who were heavily armed with sophisticated weapons,” he said.

He cited Section 4 (1) and (2) (a), (b) and (c) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) which guarantees that: (i) The Federal Republic of Nigeria shall be a State based on the principles of democracy and social justice. (ii) It is hereby, accordingly, declared that: (a) sovereignty belongs to the people of Nigeria from whom government through the Constitution derives all its powers and authority; (b) the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government: and (c) the participation by the people in their government shall be ensured in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution”.

The House, therefore, resolved to call on the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to urgently intervene and direct adequate deployment of security personnel in the affected communities for the protection of lives and property; fish out the perpetrators and their sponsors and bring them to justice.

The House also urged the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development to intervene and provide social and material support to the victims of the attack and displaced villagers in the communities; and return IDPs to their communities.

It further urged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to provide relief materials to the affected communities;

The House mandated the Committees on Police Affairs, Disaster Management and preparedness to ensure compliance.

