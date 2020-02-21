Reps urge FG to appoint more S/Court justices

ADVERTISEMENT

The House of Representatives yesterday urged the Federal Government to appoint more Justices of Supreme Court to accelerate the determination of cases and dispensation of justice in Nigeria.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Onofiok Akpan Luke (PDP, Akwa Ibom) who noted that the number of justices of the Supreme Court had been reduced to 13 with the recent retirement of Justice Amiru Sanusi from the court.

He the situation would get worse owing to the impending retirement of another justice of the court in few months from now.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App