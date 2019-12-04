Reps urge banks to halt casualisation, convert core casual staff to permanent

ADVERTISEMENT

The House of Representatives has called on Nigerian commercial banks to stop the casualisation of their staff.

Adopting a motion moved on the floor of the House on Wednesday by Amobi Yinusa Akintola titled “Need for Commercial Banks to Stop Casualisation of Workers” the House observed that, prior to the proliferation of commercial banks, bank workers are full time and enjoy benefits like other worker.

Presenting the motion, the lawmaker noted that, in the past, Bank workers enjoy benefits including “promotions, health packages, productivity, life insurance policies, housing allowances, wardrobe allowances which made banking jobs enviable work for all and sundry in the country.”

“The financial sector still remains one of the most viable sectors of the Nigerian economy with each of the banks having a minimum of Twenty Five Billion Naira only (N25,000,000,000) as its Capital Base.

He however lamented that, despite the huge profits being declared by the banks, they still casualise their staff adding that, 90 percent of the bank staff are casualised which he said was a ploy to exploit unemployed Nigerians.

