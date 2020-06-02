Reps urge AfDB to halt further probe of Adesina

ADVERTISEMENT

The House of Representatives has called the Board of African Development Bank (AfDB) to halt all further investigation of the President of the AfDB, Akinwumi Adesina, and let the rule of law prosper.

The House also urged the Federal government of Nigeria to call on all African leaders to intervene and rally round him and see to the end of the lingering crisis/

This was part of the resolution adopted by the house on the motion of urgent National importance sponsored by Ndudi Godwin Elumelu, at the plenary on Tuesday.

The House also endorsed Dr. Adesina’s campaign for a second term at the helm of Africa’s largest multilateral lender, and wish him a stable tenure ahead.

Leading his debate, Elumelu said that, recently a group of whistle blowers petitioned Dr Adesina accusing him of 16 breaches of the banks code of conduct, some of which includes private gains, impediments to efficiency, preferential treatment and involvement in political activities, which Dr Adesina has continued to deny.

He explained that, investigation by the ethics committee of the board of directors, the allegations were found to be frivolous, unsubstantiated, lack merit and therefore exonerated Dr Adesina on all 16 allegations, the chairman board of governors being satisfied that the committee had done a thorough job having followed all known rules and procedures of the bank in handling such cases declared Adesina exonerated.

Elumelu expressed concerned that though the ethic committee of the board of directors followed the established law governing AFDB in arriving at their decision in absolving Dr Adesina of the allegations, the United states treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin in a letter to the chairperson of the bank, Niale Koba, rejected the verdict of the committee and called for an independent investigation into the allegations against Dr Adesina, whose tenure is due for renewal given the fact that he is the only contender to the office.

“This interference portends a grave danger to the independence and laws governing the establishment of this organization and if not addressed will be tantamount to undermining the hard earned reputation of the bank.

“This action may be an attempt to discredit Dr Adesina from seeking another term at the helm of Africa’s largest multilateral lender, former African leaders in their wisdom led by former president Olusegun Obasanjo and signed by 11 other former African head of states and endorsed by 4 former African leaders issued a press statement showing the grave danger it portends to disregard the laws governing an institution such as the AFDB as well stating in clear terms that no nation no matter how powerful has a veto power over the African Development Bank.

“This sort of witch hunt and unnecessary harassment is not put to check and discouraged, it may become a recurring decimal thereby destabilizing the stability the bank has enjoyed for decades and the intended results on a steady decrease.”

He said DAdesina, a one-time minister of agriculture, was elected the presumptive president of the African development bank and being the first Nigeria to hold such office on 8th May 2015.

