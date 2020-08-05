Reps to write Buhari as NNPC, CBN, NPA, others shun invitations

ADVERTISEMENT

The House of Representatives will write a petition to President Muhammadu Buhari over the refusal of some agencies to honour invitations for its committee.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and some other agencies were invited by the House Committee on Public Accounts but they refused to honour the invitations.

The CBN, NNPC and the NPA were invited by the Committee to explain some alleged financial irregularities involving them or some financial records provided by other agencies.

The agencies were invited alongside the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), and the Petroleum Equalisation Fund (PEF) but failed to appear before the Committee on Public Account over the sales of some government property.

Chairman of the Committee, Wole Oke, at the comittee’s sitting on Wednesday, directed the Clerk to send a petition to the President through the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and the Chief of Staff to the President to inform him of the refusal of the heads of the agencies to honour the invitation of the Parliament.

He said the President should direct the agencies to honour the committee’s invitation within seven days.

