Reps to sanction organisations over non-remittance to NSITF

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, says the House will sanction public and private organisations failing to remit their contributions to the Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF).

He said this in Abuja yesterday at the opening of a seven-day investigative hearing by an ad hoc committee set up to investigate the failure of public and private organisations to remit social insurance contributions to NSITF.

“If it requires that we work with the National Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) to improve on the internal regulatory framework, we will do that too. One thing is for certain, we will make sure that the rights of the Nigerian workers are respected and their interests, protected.

“It is the employers’ contributions required by law that allow the fund to operate and to meet the demands of its mandate. It follows therefore that failure to comply with the requirement of law in this matter is an act of sabotage against the interests of the Nigerian worker, and that is unacceptable.

The chairman of the committee, Sada Soli Jibia, said the committee would ensure that Nigerian workers did not suffer while processing their rights as a result of any possible misfortune.

