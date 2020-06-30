Reps to sanction members flouting NCDC guidelines

ADVERTISEMENT

The House of Representatives has threatened to sanction members who fail to observe the guidelines set out by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) during plenary and other engagements.

Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Ahmed Idris Wase who presided over the plenary on Tuesday advised members to always observe the social distancing rule in their sitting arrangement as prescribed by the NCDC.

He said the House will enforce the observance of the guidelines during sittings and other engagements.

He directed the Chief Whip of the House, Mohammed Tahir Monguno as well as the Deputy Chief Whip, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha to ensure that members comply with the sitting rules of the House and erring members should be made to face the consequences of flouting the House rules.

Wase reminded the members that the House had outlined a sitting pattern to respect the social distancing guidelines.

He noted the importance of wearing face shields and face masks saying shields alone cannot guarantee adequate protection.

Speaking on the issue, Leader of the House, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa called on the Sergeant-At-Arms to ensure that seats are marked so that the unmarked ones will remain vacant to prevent members from violating the sitting arrangements of the House.

