  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Reps to resume probe of international NGOs’ operations in Northeast
ADVERTISEMENT

Reps to resume probe of international NGOs’ operations in Northeast

By Hamisu Kabir Matazu and Balarabe Alkassim Published Date
Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House of Representatives.
Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The House of Representatives has reiterated its commitment to resume its inquiry into the activities of International Non-Governmental Organisations, (INGOs) over allegations of assisting insurgents through their activities in the North East.

The Chairman, House Committee on Civil Society Organisations, Kabir Idris (APC, Kano), disclosed this at a press briefing on Tuesday over the delay in submitting the report of the probe which started in September 2019.

He said that the probe will resume soon, after which the comprehensive report and recommendations will be submitted to the House.

“We are going to have a meeting at 3pm, to go to Maiduguri (to conduct the enquiry). Our report is delayed, but it is not forgotten. Take note of that,” he said.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.