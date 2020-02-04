Reps to resume probe of international NGOs’ operations in Northeast

ADVERTISEMENT

The House of Representatives has reiterated its commitment to resume its inquiry into the activities of International Non-Governmental Organisations, (INGOs) over allegations of assisting insurgents through their activities in the North East.

The Chairman, House Committee on Civil Society Organisations, Kabir Idris (APC, Kano), disclosed this at a press briefing on Tuesday over the delay in submitting the report of the probe which started in September 2019.

He said that the probe will resume soon, after which the comprehensive report and recommendations will be submitted to the House.

“We are going to have a meeting at 3pm, to go to Maiduguri (to conduct the enquiry). Our report is delayed, but it is not forgotten. Take note of that,” he said.

