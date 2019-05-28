Reps to recover N748.85bn Natural Resources Fund

ADVERTISEMENT

The House of Representatives on Tuesday resolved to recover the sum of N748.85 billion, disbursed between 2002 and 2019 from the Natural Resources Fund (NRF), to halt further abuse of the money.

The lawmakers‎ are to also ensure that all withdrawals from the Fund are done in accordance with the Executive Order establishing it.

The resolution followed the consideration and subsequent adoption by the lawmakers, of a report of an ad hoc committee on the “Utilization of N350 billion Natural Resources Fund (NRF) as a financial‎ window for the development of solid minerals sector.”

The report of the committee, chaired by Adamu Kamale (APC, Adamawa), said there was need to ascertain the federal government’s investments and proceeds from solid mineral and steel development.

It therefore urged the National Assembly to draw detailed guidelines for the disbursement of all money into the Development of Natural Resources Account, domiciled with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and controlled by the Accountant General of the Federation.

The report recommended: “That the National Assembly should put in place all necessary measures to recover the sum of N738.8 billion and another US$3 million, disbursed between 2002 and 2019 from the Development of Natural Resources Fund, to stop its further abuse.

“That‎ the National Assembly should set out a framework for the administration of the Fund, preferably an inter-ministerial committee from the Ministries of Mines and Steel Development, Agriculture and Rural Development, as well as Water Resources, under the supervision of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).”

The report further recommended that the affected government ministries should reflect annually‎ in the Appropriation Bill, the amount they intend to draw from the Fund.

This, the report added, was to avoid‎ duplication of items or projects already captured in the Appropriation Act.

