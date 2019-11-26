Reps to probe Kogi polls’ violence, killings

ADVERTISEMENT

The House of Representatives has resolved to constitute a committee to probe the circumstances that led to the alleged widespread violence leading to killings in the last governorship and Kogi West Senatorial re-run elections in Kogi state.

The resolve followed a motion moved by the Deputy Minority Leader of the House, Toby Okechukwu (PDP, Enugu) which calls on the House to scrutinize the killings and violence which occurred during the polls.

Presenting the .otion under “Matters of Urgent National Importance”, Okechukwu noted that the violence was unfortunate as it claims several lives, leading to the death of a PDP Women Leader who was allegedly locked up in her apartment and burnt to death.

Making a clarification on the motion, he said it calls for the probe, not on partisan ground but because of the concern and the need to address the issue and prevent a repeat of such incidents.

According to him, the last elections in Kogi records a lot of violence which needed to be looked into and bring the people behind it to book.

However, some APC legislators, led by the Deputy Speaker, Ibrahim Idris Wase (APC, Plateau), countered the arguments by Okechukwu saying that the motion wanted to implicate a certain side while exonerating others.

