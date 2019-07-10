Reps to probe alleged secret recruitments in NNPC, CBN, others

ADVERTISEMENT

The House of Representatives on Wednesday resolved to probe alleged clandestine recruitments in some Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), specifically the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), among others.

The resolution followed a motion by Yusuf Gagdi (APC, Plateau), who‎ alleged that instead of following due process of law, some MDAs were using the “back door” to recruit for vacant positions.

He expressed worry over the conduct of such MDAs, pointing fingers specifically to the NNPC, CBN, and the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

He admitted that even though the federal government lacks the capacity to employ all the graduates, “there is the need for the few openings available to be filled competitively, based on the federal character principle.”

“It will amount to injustice if we sit here and allow MDAs employ people at their own will. It is important for this House to ask questions on how MDAs like NNPC, CBN and NPA recruit.”

“I represent the unemployed youths of this country. Most of the problems we are facing are as a result of unemployment. A lot of unemployed youths who are out there will receive solace from this move,” the lawmaker prayed.

Ayika Valentine (PDP, Anambra) asked the lawmakers always to push for laws that would rescue their downtrodden constituents who have nobody at the corridors of power.

Shettima Ali (APC, Yobe) and Mzondu Benjamin (PDP, Benue), agreed that the motion required immediate action, saying failure to address the alleged secret recruitment would mean a tacit vote for insecurity and other challenges in Nigeria.

The lawmakers therefore resolved to set up a panel that would investigate the matter and report back to the House in three weeks.

