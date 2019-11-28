Reps to make 40 % capital budget compulsory

ADVERTISEMENT

The bill seeking allocation of 40 percent of Nigeria’s annual budget for capital projects in the next 10 years has passed second reading at the House of Representatives.

It was debated at the floor of the House during Plenary yesterday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bill, which was sponsored by the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, seeks to make non-compliance with its provision a criminal offence.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

It is also seeking to provide a long term capital investment to stimulate economic activities in the country.

Presenting the Bill Gbajabiamila said: “Capital projects are known for their large scale and large cost, relative to other investments that involve less planning and resources.

“The elements of a capital project can be extracted from the definition above to wit: it is usually for a long term; it is capital intensive with a view to build on existing project, or add to or improve on it”.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App