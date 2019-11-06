Reps to investigate PPMC, PPPRA over disparity in Petrol pump price

ADVERTISEMENT

House of Representatives will investigate the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC) and the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency, (PPPRA) over the disparity in prices of petrol pump prices among marketers.

The House adopted and passed its resolution on a motion presented at the plenary by Odebunmi Olusegun Dokun (APC, Oyo) and Abubakar Hassan Fulata on Wednesday.

The motion was titled: “Need to Check the Discriminatory Practices of the Petroleum Products Marketing Company Limited and the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency against the Independent Petroleum Marketers on the Sale of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS)”.

According to the motion, the two agencies are subsidiaries of the Nigerian National Petroleum Cooperation (NNPC) that supply products at different prices for major and independent marketers and independent marketers, leading to disparities in the pump prices which needs to be investigated by the House.

