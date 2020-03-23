Reps to investigate ex-NIIA DG over alleged abuse of office

ADVERTISEMENT

The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate a former Director General of the Nigeria Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) over alleged abuse of office.

The decision followed a resolution of the House Public Accounts Committee during its sitting on Friday.

The committee had in the last one month resumed investigation of some federal government agencies. The agencies were being investigated based on audit queries from the auditor general’s office for failure to render their audited accounts.

However, the anticipated closure of the hearing was extended as the committee raised a panel to further probe the NIIA management under a former Director General of the agency, Prof. Bola Akinterinwa.

Findings revealed that the Chairman of the committee, Oluwole Oke, and his members resolved that they had to carry out a fresh probe on the former DG’s tenure.

The committee noted that the new probe was to look into allegations levelled against Akinterinwa, which included incurring a lot of debt as a result of his alleged reckless spending on personal travels and contracts without recourse to budgetary allocations or funds available.

The committee also discovered that NIIA has not rendered its audited accounts since 2010.

It was learnt that the NIIA Director Research and Documentation, Abimbola Dada, made the allegations against the ex-NIIA DG when she appeared before the committee on Friday.

Mrs. Dada claimed that the former DG lacked leadership qualities due to alleged high handedness and abuse of office.

According to her, a petition written and signed by herself and Agatha Udeh and one other person led to the former DG’s removal after his first tenure expired in 2015.

She said, “The reason why the institution did not pay the former DG his outstanding claims was because he engaged in reckless spending mostly on personal travels and tours without recourse to government’s financial regulations and as such could not be paid.”

She also alleged that the former DG incurred a lot of debt which included fees to contractors he engaged to do work without budgetary allocations or releases.

Dada claimed that the institution was now struggling to clear debts incurred by the ex-NIIA DG.

The allegations were reportedly corroborated by the current DG, Prof. Bukar Bukarambe, and the Director of Finance and Administration, Mrs. Bridget Otoboh, and the two officials promised to provide all the documents before the committee to substantiate their allegations against the former DG.

