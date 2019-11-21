  1. Home
Reps to FG: Conduct population census in 2020

By Balarabe Alkassim Published Date

The House of Representatives yesterday called on the Federal Government to conduct a national population census in 2020 to ascertain the country’s population.

The call followed a motion by Ademorin Kuye who noted that the last national census was held in 2006.

The house urged the National Population Commission to come up with a feasible timetable for the conduct of a national population census not later than 2020.

It also urged the government to provide all necessary logistics for the conduct of the census by 2020 to end the uncertainties and speculations about the country’s population.

