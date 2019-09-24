 Reps to check activities of NGOs operating in North East

Breaking News
The House of Representatives on Tuesday said that it will put in measures to monitor the activities of Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) operating in the North East.

This follows a motion presented during Tuesday’s Plenary by the House Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu (PDP, Delta), which calls for the amendment of the law regulating NGOs operations in the country.

He argued that there is need for the government to properly register and monitor their activities.

Also speaking, the Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila said there are scary revelations about NGOs operating in the North East which needs to be checked so that the country’s security is not compromised.

“We will invite the NGOs for discussion on this matter,” he said.

The motion was referred to the joint security committee on Army, Navy, Air Force, and Police, among others.

