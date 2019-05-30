Breaking News
Reps to Buhari: Rescind decision on gun license ban

By Ozibo Ozibo Published Date

The House of Representatives on Thursday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to rescind decision on the Executive Order banning the issuance of gun licenses to Nigerians.

This followed a unanimous adoption of a motion brought under matters of urgent public importance to that effect by Nnenna Ukeje (PDP, Abia)

According to the lawmakers, the executive order by President Buhari was ill-conceived, and if allowed could pose security danger to Nigerian citizens.

They however asked the President to rescind the directive immediately in the interest of security of lives and property of the generality of Nigerians.

