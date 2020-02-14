Reps to Buhari: Declare emergency state on power sector

The House Representatives yesterday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency on the power sector.
It also called for the review of the power sector privatization and accused electricity distribution companies of under-performance.
This followed the adoption of a motion by Nnolim Nnaji who argued that absence of electricity for long periods causes discomfort and hampers productivity.
The house mandated its Committee on Power to hold a public hearing on the current state of electricity generation, transmission and distribution.