  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Reps to Buhari: Declare emergency state on power sector
ADVERTISEMENT

Reps to Buhari: Declare emergency state on power sector

By Balarabe Alkasim & Hamisu Kabir Matazu   Published Date
Muhammadu Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari.

The House Representatives yesterday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency on the power sector.

It also called for the review of the power sector privatization and accused electricity distribution companies of under-performance.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Nnolim Nnaji who argued that absence of electricity for long periods causes discomfort and hampers productivity.

The house mandated its Committee on Power to hold a public hearing on the current state of electricity generation, transmission and distribution.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.