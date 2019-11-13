Reps task IGP on abduction, trafficking of children from north

ADVERTISEMENT

A member House of Representatives, Nasir Ahmed (APC) Kano, has called on the National Assembly to compel the Inspector General of Police to investigate the rampant cases of abduction of underage children by some criminal elements from Kano and other parts of the North.

The lawmaker laid the petition on the floor of the House during Plenary on Tuesday.

The Petition was written from a coalition complaining of the incessant abduction of children.

According to the petitioners, the abducted children end up having their names and religions changed by their abductors.

Ahmed said whenever the children are rescued, they suffer identity crisis as well as other Psychological Trauma while their families battle the challenges.

The coalition therefore called on the Inspector General of Police to investigate the trend and properly bring the perpetrators and their collaborators to book.

The House referred the petition to its committee on public petitions for necessary legislative action.

