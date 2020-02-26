Reps tackle SERAP, others, say suit over vehicles misplaced

ADVERTISEMENT

The House of Representatives has described the suit filed by SERAP and others over the purchase of vehicles for members of the National Assembly as unnecessary and misplaced.

House spokesperson, Benjamin Okezie Kalu (APC, Abia) in a reaction said SERAP should have directed its energy to the massive corruption perpetrated by the executive in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) being discovered by the legislature through its oversight.

“A few days ago, news broke that SERAP was suing the House of Representatives for plans to spend N5.04bn on “exotic” cars. In view of the brouhaha on the purchase of official vehicles, I decided to give my two cents before the house is properly served closing any window to address a matter before the court,” he said.

He said that, while it is understandable that the legislature, being the closest arm of government to the people has to bear the brunt of their frustrations than the executive arm of government, care must be taken so that Nigerians bias against the legislature does not become an act of self-sabotage.

Kalu noted that the fulcrum of democratic government is the legislature, which is the the assembly of the elected representatives of the people whose presence is the key identifier of a democracy.

“Such an institution where representatives from all parts of Nigeria sit on a daily basis to deliberate on the affairs of the nation and make laws for the benefit of the country should be cherished, preserved and accorded all tools necessary (including the benefit of doubt) to serve the nation,” he added.

According to him, SERAP and the others deliberately overlooked the fact that all ministers, permanent secretaries, directors, assistant directors and management level staff of the 42 ministries and 400 parastatals of the executive arm, with its over 15,000 nationwide offices are routinely given official vehicles.

