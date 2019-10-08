Reps suspends plenary, to meet MDAs over 2020 budget

ADVERTISEMENT

The House of Representatives has suspended plenary for some time to meet with Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the 2020 budget.

This was disclosed by the Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs Benjamin Kalu at a briefing after the budget presentation by President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday.

He said the House will immediately suspend its plenary to consider the N10.76 trillion 2020 Appropriation Bill laid by President Muhammadu Buhari at the joint sitting of the National Assembly on Tuesday.

Kalu said the leadership of the National Assembly is committed to an early passage of the budget following the adoption of the January-December cycle.

The lawmaker added that the 105 standing committees inaugurated last week were the engine room of the implementation of all policies and programmes of the legislature and are the key to budget passage.

According to him, the House has set up a timeline on the passage of the budget and hinted that sectoral debate on the budget is scheduled on Wednesday and Thursday this week.

He added that the all federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) are expected to appear at the Committees of both chambers to defend their budget estimates before the end of October.

He assured that the National Assembly is ready to pass the 2020 budget early December to ensure that the annual budget cycle is returned to January-December.

