Reps summons IGP, NSCDC boss over ‘accidental discharge’ incidents

ADVERTISEMENT

The House of Representatives on Thursday summoned the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, over the rising incidences of accidental discharge by security personnel.

This was a resolution adopted after a matter of urgent importance was moved by Deputy Whip, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha (APC, Abia) and two other lawmakers at plenary on Thursday.

Onyejeocha, while presenting the motion, asked the House to mandate the House Committees on Police Affairs, Interior and other relevant House committees to invite the IGP and Commander General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC) and other stakeholders to brief the house on measures being taken to forestall the incidences and the culprits face the weight of the law, and the prayer was adopted.

Also adopted was the prayer by the lawmaker which urged that the House mandate the Inspector General of Police to investigate and bring to justice the culprit in the killing of Hon. Ndubusi Emenike and other killings attributed to wrongful use of firearms by security agents.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Also resolved by the House was a prayer that directed the Security Agencies that are authorised to carry firearms to desist from shooting firearms for amusement, celebrations, jubilation other than for the purpose of protection of lives and properties.

ADVERTISEMENT SURULERE MAN REVEALS NEW HERBAL SOLUTION THAT REVERSES WEAK ERECTION AND HELPS LAST UPTO 48 MINUTES IN BED WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS

The lawmaker condemned the wrongful use of firearms and commensurate with the families of the victims.

The motion was entitled “Urgent need to address the recurrent incidences of ‘Accidental Discharge’ and put measures in place to forestall the killing of innocent Nigerians by security personnel through the mishandling of firearms and negligence”.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App