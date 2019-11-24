Reps summon works ministry, Berger, over Abuja-Kano road construction

ADVERTISEMENT

The House of Representatives Committee on Works has summoned the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works and Housing, Director (Highways Construction) and Julius Berger over the status of the ongoing works on the Abuja-Kaduna, Zaria-Kano road projects.

In a statement issued by the chairman, House Committee on Works, Abubakat Kabir Abubakar on Sunday, he said there is need for explanations on the works being done following complaints by well-meaning Nigerians travelling on the road because of the attendant inconveniences and risks.

The Committee has also called on Julius Berger to as a matter of public necessity open the completed section of the Abuja-Kaduna expressway to motorists to ease vehicular movement.

“The ongoing rehabilitation and dualization of the Abuja-Kaduna highway is causing untold hardship to motorists and other road users plying that road,” he added.

