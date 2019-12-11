Reps summon ministers to avert electricity workers strike, blackout

ADVERTISEMENT

The House of Representatives will summon the Ministers of Power, Saleh Mamman, Labour and Productivity, Senator Chris Ngige as well as heads of the various GENCOS and DISCOS to avoid the planned strike by the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) that will lead to electricity blackout.

The call was sequel to a motion brought on the floor of the House under matters of urgent national importance by the House Deputy Minority Leader, Toby Okechukwu (PDP, Enugu) during plenary on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The motion recalled that, a petition dated November 7th, 2019 was written to the Minister of Power by the National Union Of Electricity Employees, and copied to all DISCOS and GENCOS, which gave a 21 day ultimatum after which they will declare a nationwide strike if their demands are not met.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The demands according to the motion includes “non-payment of salary arrears, remittance of pension deductions, refusal to pay over 2000 disengaged workers of the EX-PHCN staff since 2013, underpayment of over 50,000 ex-PHCN staff, casualization/outsourcing of workers, are not met by the electricity companies”.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App