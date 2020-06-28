Reps summon Julius Berger over three key projects

ADVERTISEMENT

The House of Representatives has again summoned construction giant, Julius Berger over the slow pace in the execution of three key projects being funded through the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF).

The three projects are the Abuja-Kano, Lagos-Ibadan Highways and the Second Niger bridge which are being funded through the PIDF and supervised by the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA).

The House had through a resolution adopted on February 27th decided to investigate the cause of delays in the execution of the three key projects despite adequate funding.

Daily Trust reliably gathered that a letter had been dispatched to Julius Berger to appear before the Abubakar Kabir Abubakar (APC, Kano) led House Committee on Works.

The company is to appear before the committee on July 7th after the House resumes from its two weeks break.

The summon will be the second in a row as officials of the company had earlier appeared before the House Committee on Works in December 2019.

Julius Berger was summoned alongside officials of Ministry of Works and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

Although details of the letter were not disclosed but a source in the House disclosed that, Julius Berger is being summoned to explain the cause of its slow pace of work and other issues.

