Reps summon Humanitarian Affairs Minister over COVID-19 funds

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts on Tuesday invited the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Sadiya Umar Faruoq, to explain the disbursement of funds released to the ministry and its agencies by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

The minister, asked to appear before the committee next Thursday, will also answer questions on the N-power scheme and other Social Investment Programme components.

The committee frowned at the alleged refusal of programme officers of N-power, Conditional Cash Transfer, Home Feeding Programme to appear before it to give the accounts of their financial activities.

The chairman of the committee, Wole Oke, ordered the affected officers to physically appear before the committee on Thursday, a failure which, he said, warrant of arrest would be issued against them.

He also ordered that the Auditor-General of the Federation appear to provide the audited performance report of the affected agencies covering their expenditure during the COVID-19 lockdown.

In another development, Director-General, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, Julie Okah-Donli, who appeared before the committee on Tuesday, said the agency arrested about 50 suspects of domestic violence and rape during the lockdown.

