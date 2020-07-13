Reps summon Chief of Naval Staff over alleged N11.5m rent

ADVERTISEMENT

The House of Representatives has told the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ibas to appear before its Committee on Public Accounts to defend a query on N11.5million sent by the Auditor General of the Federations Office.

The Chairman of the committee, Wole Oke (PDP-Osun) issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Chief of Naval Staff to appear in person before the committee and defend the amount.

The summon came after the Committee walked-out officers of the Nigerian Navy sent to represent him at its sitting on Monday, led by the Assistant Director of Budget, Commander Murtala Ahmed.

He explained that the Chief of Naval Staff was unable to appear in person because of other service exigencies.

However, the Chairman of the Committee dismissed the excuse saying: “We will not accept your appearance, if the Chief of Naval Staff cannot appear, he should send a very senior officer to appear before this committee within seven days, please.

In the same vein, the committee has sent a delegation of four lawmakers to Osun to confirm if N30 million was paid as compensation to communities whose properties were demolished for the canalisation of Okoko and Ugbaga Rivers contract in Osogbo.

The lawmakers are; Bimbo Ajide Sororo, Kolawole Oyetola, Zakari Mba and Chinnedu Oga.

