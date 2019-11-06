Reps summon Auditor-General Office directors over alleged age falsification

ADVERTISEMENT

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts yesterday summoned a director, five deputy directors and three assistant directors in the Office of the Auditor-General of the Federation over allegations of age falsification against them.

The chairman of the committee, Oluwole Oke and other members issued the summon following a petition against the officials over alleged discrepancies in their dates of birth and other anomalies.

ADVERTISEMENT

They are Ugwu Ngozi Eucharia (Director); Deputy Directors Chidom Chukwuemwka Eric, Alebiosu Ayoola Adekunle, Anyanwu Azubuike Augustine, Chikwe Ndubuisi Valentine and Onyema Lordson Jide Ferdinand as well as Assistant Directors Olu Samuel Godwin, Ogunyemi Olusegun Anthony and Olorunnegan Damilola.

Director, Human Resources, Auditor-General’s Office, Abdullahi Umar Utono, who represented the AGF, Anthony Ayine, apologised for the absence of some of the staff during the hearing.

He promised to produce all of them at the next appointed date.

Related

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.

Download Daily Trust News App