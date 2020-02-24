Reps summon 4 ministers over unaudited accounts

ADVERTISEMENT

The House of Representatives has summoned the Minister of State for Transportation, Gbemisola Saraki; the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire; the Minister of Agriculture, Sabo Nanono and the Minister of Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, to appear before its Committee on Public Accounts.

The ministers were summoned following the resolution by the committee after its public hearing held on Friday over the failure of some agencies to render their audited accounts for years.

The committee, chaired by Oluwole Oke, is currently investigating the “Deliberate and Reckless Refusal By Non Treasury and Partially Funded Agencies” to render their audited accounts from 2014 to 2018.”

Saraki was summoned alongside the permanent secretary of her ministry to explain the continued disregard of the invitation of the committee by the Director-General of the Nigeria Maritime and Safety Administration, Dakuku Peterside, to appear before it.

Similarly, the committee said Nanono must appear over alleged failure to constitute a management board for the agencies under his ministry.

