Reps seek free, compulsory basic education for Nigerians

House of Representatives yesterday passed for second reading a bill seeking a constitution amendment to make free and compulsory Universal Basic Education a fundamental right of all Nigerians.

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, who sponsored the bill, said this necessary considering various reports relating to the rate of illiteracy in Nigeria. He noted that the bill did not prejudice the existence of the Compulsory, Free Universal Basic Education Act 2004. The bill was referred to the Constitution Review Committee headed by Deputy Speaker Ahmed Idris Wase.

